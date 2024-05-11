People are obsessing over a new Toronto pie shop and it keeps selling out

A brand new pie shop in Toronto by a prolific local chef is the latest business striking the city's sweet tooth.

When Toronto chef-turned-pie expert, Sonia Mondino, attended the Culinary Management program at George Brown, she recalls not being a fan of pastry-making. Oh how the tables have turned.

After working stints at city classics like Nota Bene and Petty Cash and opening the now-closed Pray Tell though, Sonia revisited the world of all things flaky, buttery and baked, finding respite and relaxation in her latest venture, a pie business called Sonia's Sweets.

These days, Sonia has been hosting what she calls "sweet drops" every other week, opening up orders for her almost too-cute-to-eat $8 5" pies filled with strawberries, blueberries or mixed berries for pick-up — and she's completely sold out of them every time.

"The response has been so incredible!" Sonia tells blogTO. She's had repeat customers with each drop, selling out faster and faster with each release.

Sonia's pies aren't only flying off the cooling racks because they're made with love (although I'm sure that helps); they're also made primarily with organic and all-natural ingredients.

According to Sonia, though, the real key factor causing her pie's star to rise is all in the crust.

"Flakey, buttery, paired with a filling that's just sweet enough so you could actually taste the fruit," she tells blogTO, adding that the now-not-so-secret incredient is nothing other than a hefty helping of butter.

While the pie business is, as Sonia tells blogTO, "just starting out," she's already setting plans for an extra-sweet summer.

Aside from continuing the bi-weekly sweet drops, Sonia is also looking into carrying her pies at a handful of Toronto cafes and is set up to sell at a selection of pop-up markets — all of which will be announced through her Instagram page.

For anyone craving more of Sonia's sweet creations, she's also offering custom cake and cupcake orders through her website.