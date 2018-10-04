Eat & Drink
Nota Bene is closing after 10 years in Toronto

Chef David Lee’s restaurant Nota Bene announced today they're be closing at the end of this year. Their final service will be on New Year’s Eve. They'll be replaced by a new Planta concept from the Chase Hospitality Group.

Whereas Nota Bene served mostly creative Canadian small plates, the plant-based menu Chef Lee will design for the re-imagined 180 Queen West location of Planta will have strong Asian influences.

The sophisticated 7000-square-foot interior will be transformed as well, taking inspiration from Chinese alleyways known as Hutong, and creating an energetic atmosphere.

Nota Bene has been critically recognized as one of the best restaurants in Toronto and Canada overall during its decade in business.

Opening in 2019, this new Planta location joins two others already operating in Toronto, one in Yorkville and one on Temperance.

