Toronto now has an all-you-can-eat buffet for under $15

There's a brand-new affordable dining option in Toronto, as the city's brand-new affordable all-you-can-eat buffet has landed.

At a time where affordable food options in Toronto — whether groceries or a restaurant meal — are few and far between, affordable dining options feel like a mirage on the horizon.

This is no optical illusion, though; a new restaurant in Toronto that opened just last month really offers an all-you-can-eat buffet for $14.99.

Bento King Buffet Club arrived in North York in late April like a superhero swooping in to save the neighbourhood from overpriced meals with a selection of dishes to fill up on all for less than $15.

You can expect to load your plate with dishes like Taiwanese popcorn chicken, spring rolls, fried rice, chow mein and more, all without ending up with a bill so high you have to consider moving back in with your parents.

Bento King Buffet Club is located at 5308 Yonge Street, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week.