Canadians are dragging Loblaws for 'stupid' discount on canned beans

Loblaws continues to draw anger and resentment from Canadians. The latest inciting incident? A sale on canned beans.

Reddit user meringuedragon posted a photo of canned beans on sale at Loblaws to the subreddit "Loblaws is out of control."

The "out of control" part of the photo is the sale sign indicating that shoppers can save a whopping six cents on No Name brand beans.

"What a great sale," reads the caption of the post.

After some digging, we found the incredible discount on the Loblaws site for No Name beans in tomato sauce and beans with pork and molasses, which appear to be the canned goods in the photo.

Yes, you can save yourself from spending $1.75 on these groceries and instead pay a much more affordable $1.69. But you might want to run to Loblaws quickly — the offer expires on January 24!

Reddit users dragged the grocery giant in the comments.

"That is so far past stupid it's straight-up hilarious," commented one baffled user.

Another shopper said he'd tried these beans, which were far from cool.

"What a stupid price," they wrote. "Also, just a heads up, I tried these a while back when they had them priced at .50 a can, they were super gross. Inedible. Save your money and just buy the Clarks brand."

Others joked at how "amazing" the price is. And many gave cheaper alternatives than buying these No Name brand beans. One person suggested going to your neighbourhood bulk store, while another user suggested shoppers go to Walmart.

This comes just days after it was revealed that Loblaws faced Canadian shoppers' outrage for scrapping its 50 per cent discount on expiring items.