30 restaurants now open for dine-in service in Toronto

Restaurants in Toronto are now allowed to open for dine-in service, as long as they follow all the rules and safety precautions. If you're jonesing to get back inside the actual interior of a restaurant, head to one of these spots now open during Stage 3.

Here are restaurants now open for dine-in service in Toronto.

The "Trattoria" and "Mezzanine" areas of this sprawling multi-floor Corktown Italian restaurant are now open to the public with the tables spaced out for social distancing. You can make a reservation or walk right on in.

Regain indoor access to over a hundred beers on tap at this Financial District spot that also serves cocktails and pub grub, and is equipped with air conditioning as frosty as the brews.

Chill out under colourful lanterns and get a discount on orders of food like noodles and "pho-tine" at this place near the AGO.

Bloorcourt's ambitious Italian-inspired restaurant in a refurbished movie theatre is back open with limited seating, and you can make a reservation on their website.

Goan and Indian food is available for dine-in from this North York restaurant, they just ask that you make a reservation online and prefer mobile payment, asking people not to congregate near the restaurant.

Parkdale's source for coveted butter chicken momos, kurkure momos, chilli momos and jhol momos is back open.

Ossington's coziest indoor space for enjoying a hot bowl of pho and an ice cold bottle of beer is back open, but you'll have to finish both fast because there's a seating limit of 45 minutes.

Tropical cocktails are extra Insta-worthy at this Kensington Caribbean restaurant that's kicking things off with Soca music over the sound system.

Get back to the classics by dining on Greek food like dips and saganaki inside this Danforth restaurant, or you can also still opt to sit on their patio.

The time for oysters and Guinness in this old stone cottage pub in Leslieville has finally come, so get in there and safely soak up all the Irish atmosphere you've been missing out on.

Cheesy arepas and cachapas are great, but they're even better enjoyed inside out of the hot sun, and you can now order them for dine-in at this reopened Danforth restaurant.

Take a stroll along Harbourfront to end up inside this restaurant with a funky interior serving pizza and pasta. As always, remember to bring a mask to dine here.

Locations of this popular Italian restaurant on West Queen West and the Financial District plus Rosedale are open for indoor dining, and you can make a reservation online or by phone.

Head back to this Dundas West restaurant known for cooking local game meats to take comfort in their dining room once again. They're even doing mushroom ice cream now.

This Little Italy restaurant has been doing a great job banging out lasagna, but now they're serving it up as it was meant to be: in a dining room, on a plate.

Burgers, poutine and mac n' cheese can now be enjoyed in the cool confines of this Leslieville restaurant.

If you've been craving a taste of the house kimchi from this underground restaurant with Filipino flair, you're in luck because they're now open.

The rowhouse interior of this restaurant in the King West area can once again be ooh-ed and aah-ed at as you sip rum punch and munch on pepper shrimp.

Persian on the Danforth is now much more accessible thanks to this restaurant opening for indoor dining.

Main Street and Danforth locations of this BBQ place are ready to serve customers some fantastic brisket and ribs indoors. Who says you need to be outside to enjoy smoky meats?

Italian dining is discreet and artsy at this Yorkville restaurant reopening for dine-in. It's practically an art gallery inside, so it's kind of like two experiences outside your house for the price of one.

You can now gawk at one of the most beautiful interiors on King West while eating pizza again inside this reopened Italian restaurant.

Exalt in the artsy beauty of the reopened interiors at Harbord Village and Mount Pleasant locations of this restaurant known for serving some of the city's best Italian food.

The doors will stay open to encourage air flow and of course, staff will all be wearing masks to serve you indoors at this High Park pub where you can at long last slide into your favourite booth again.

Remind yourself just how impressive the interiors at both Yorkville and Queen West locations of this restaurant by ordering up some top-shelf vegan food.

Remember what it feels like to dine on Wagyu steak and Kobe beef while sipping cocktails by visiting this reopened South Core restaurant.

Reserve online to book a table at this super popular Caribbean fusion restaurant on Dundas West that's welcoming back socially distanced customers.

Indulge in a small plates menu or a tasting menu option currently running at this Little Italy restaurant as they ease into reopening their dining room. Email for reservations.

Get yourself to North York for spicy rice cakes and drinks in the reopened dining room of this Korean restaurant.

Mississauga restaurants are now open too so I couldn't resist including one on this list. Tables are at least two metres apart at this popular Korean spot, so head here to feel good about grilling meats again.