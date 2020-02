Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Revolver Pizza is now serving wood-fired slices in Mimico.

The people behind Good Hombres have opened antojeria Buena Copa at 460 College Street.

Pastucci's has opened a Bay Street location.

Ma Maison has opened a location in Bloor West Village.

Lost Coffee has opened up in Assembly Chef's Hall.

Boukan is now serving Haitian French-Creole cuisine at 452 Kingston Road.

Closed

Cafe Embargo has closed in Parkdale.

Strange Love Coffee no longer has a Queen West location.

