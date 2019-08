Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Ryus Noodle Bar has opened their second location at 669 Queen West.

Maderas Cafe now serves high-grade Colombian coffee on Ossington.

Mean Bao now has a location at 1440 Yonge, near St. Clair.

Black Mill Tea is now serving bubble tea at 275 Dundas West.

The Alley has opened a College Park location at 382 Yonge Street.

Cafe Golden Gecko has opened a new location at 616 Gladstone.

Intimate 30-seat wine bar Piquette has officially opened at 1084 Queen Street West.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed

Lot 30 Brewers has closed in Brockton Village, but never fear, beer lovers: the space will become home to a physical location for Woodhouse.

Ji is now closed on St. Clair West, but has hopes for a downtown location of Ji.

The LCBO at the currently redeveloping Galleria has officially closed.

12 Forty Eight at 1248 St. Clair West has closed and has turned into coffee shop Public.

Other news