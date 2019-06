Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Clandestino Wine Bar is now serving wood oven pizza at 1592 Queen West.

The third location of Bunner's is now officially open across the street from Trinity Bellwoods.

Cirillo's Academy is now open in their new spot at 118 the Esplanade.

Knockout Ice Cream is now open on Westmoreland.

Rain Sushi is now open on St. Clair West.

The second location of Almond Butterfly is now open on Dundas West.

Avling Brewery is now in soft open mode with an official opening scheduled for July 3.

A new location of the LCBO just opened at Dufferin Mall.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Creme et Miel is coming soon to 2075 Lawrence Avenue East.

The former Lambretta location at Queen and Curzon will soon be home to a third Nodo.

A new location of Pita Boss is opening near Dundas and Bloor.

Aviv looks to be opening a St. Clair West location.

