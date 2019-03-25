Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lambretta toronto

Pizza joint shuts down in one of Toronto's most cursed locations

It seems even a popular Roman-style pizza spot that's made a go of it for almost five years in Roncesvalles couldn't beat the curse of a certain Leslieville location with their second spot.

Lambretta owner Celina Blanchard posted to Facebook to say she was "hoping for a different ending" and that she "fought hard with the landlord asking for a break in the rent"

"Funny thing is that all I was asking for was a rent reduction for a certain amount of time and they didn't budge," Blanchard said.

Queen Street East and Curzon Street has long been a dark spot in the neighbourhood, with businesses often failing to last more than a year at the intersection, and it would seem perpetually rising rent is to blame. 

She continued, "I wasn't unreasonable nor did I expect freebies but considering the history of this location, I thought they would be willing to work with me to ensure that a tenant would last longer than a year." 

The arguably cursed spot was previously home to club Curzon, Skwish, PO Box 1192 and Rock Lobster.

Lead photo by

Joshua Chong

