10 restaurants in Toronto where you can have a unique dining experience

It's not hard to find a restaurant in Toronto where you can have a unique dining experience, but some are more out-of-this-world than others. Meals at these places are nothing short of unforgettable from beginning to end.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto where you can have a unique dining experience.

Assembly Chef's Hall is home to this tiny sushi stall where there's a 30-minute limit on your meal and all dining is done standing up.

This College St. restaurant only seats 10 guests at a time, and it serves 5- or 10-course meals which are rarely the same from day to day.

Be greeted by an animatronic hostess, order AYCE sushi on a tablet and then have it delivered by a robot at this restaurant on York Mills.

Dine in the pitch dark and be served by a blind server at this restaurant and see if your sense of taste is heightened.

Eat Sichuan-style cuisine in an extravagant dining room decorated with fake plants and a treehouse, underscored by live music.

This sushi spot near Yonge and College was the first in the city to deliver food using a conveyor belt and monorail .

This immersive experience on the Exhibition Place grounds is only open one day a week. Exchange a currency of casino chips for food from various vendors and order bottle service, all while acrobatic displays and dance routines are being performed.

Get a taste of traditional Japanese yakiniku at this restaurant in Richmond Hill including beef sashimi served in a glass cube surrounded by dry ice. Kobe beef lovers won't go home hungry.

Seats at this Mount Pleasant restaurant are booked through reservation only, but once you get in, you'll be treated to an omakase far beyond the usual with ingredients like wagyu and foie gras.

There are lots of options for hot pot in the city, but this restaurant on Silver Star Boulevard is the only one where the soup base uses an unusual mix of chicken and coconut.