This Week on DineSafe: Bolt, MarJo Bakery, The Dime, Pearl Harbourfront, 3 Brewers

This week on DineSafe, we learn that one of Toronto's newest destinations for churros and Spanish donuts landed a conditional pass upon inspection. MarJo Bakery managed to rack up a staggering seven infractions on their first visit.
See what other Toronto spots found themselves hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
3 Brewers (120 Adelaide St. West)
- Inspected on: January 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
The Dime (538 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: January 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: January 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: January 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bolt (1170 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: January 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: January 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
MarJo Bakery (2838 Victoria Park Ave.)
- Inspected on: January 31, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.