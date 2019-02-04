This Week on DineSafe: Bolt, MarJo Bakery, The Dime, Pearl Harbourfront, 3 Brewers

This week on DineSafe, we learn that one of Toronto's newest destinations for churros and Spanish donuts landed a conditional pass upon inspection. MarJo Bakery managed to rack up a staggering seven infractions on their first visit.

See what other Toronto spots found themselves hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

3 Brewers (120 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: January 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant (450 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The Dime (538 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Kaboom Chicken (722 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: January 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Inspected on: January 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bolt (1170 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pearl Harbourfront (207 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: January 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

MarJo Bakery (2838 Victoria Park Ave.)