Toronto hand roll sushi restaurant shuts down after only 6 months

A quickly changing strip of new businesses in Toronto has already claimed a victim in the form of a Japanese restaurant serving hand rolls.

After opening less than half a year ago in August, Narami has closed its doors. A sign on the door says the company Naramoto (operating as Narami) has gone bankrupt.

The restaurant was as notable for design features like its central 360-degree sushi bar as the hand rolls pumped out behind it. They had been open for both lunch and dinner.

Fortunately there are other spots for a super speedy, made-to-order hand roll bar experience such as Omai, and it’s safe to say great Japanese restaurants are in no short supply in Toronto.