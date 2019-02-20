There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

Butter tart festival season is almost upon us and it's no secret that Toronto loves their butter tarts: these gooey sweet treats are the quintessential Canadian baked snack after all.

So it's no surprise that there's going to be an entire street festival dedicated to these amazing baked goods this summer, happening just outside the city.

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival is returning to Midland, Ontario for yet another year of butter tarts: more than 200,000 of them to be exact.

Kicking off on June 8 at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., this annual competition at the Midland Cultural Centre will see 200 different tarts going crust-to-crust for the best butter tart in Ontario.

The street festival itself will take over downtown Midland, closing off the streets for an entire kilometre of street vendors and tasty treats.

You won't see many of Toronto's best butter tarts there, which is perfect, because that means you'll have scores of other new vendors to try.

If you don't want to drive to Midland, or don't want to wait four months, there's also the Etobicoke Butter Tart Festival happening this April.

Visitors will be able to try these dense, delicious treats from vendors like Grandma's Beach Treats, Holy Cannoli, and Tartistry while perusing the market place.

Maybe this year's the year we finally put the age-old question to rest: do raisins belong in butter tarts or not?