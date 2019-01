Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Kibo Secret Garden, Kibo Sushi's new omakase restaurant, has just opened at 1415 Bloor Street West in the Junction Triangle.

McEwan Foods is now open at a Bloor Street East (at Yonge).

Friday Roots And Vibes, a soul food restaurant, live venue and event space can be found at 876 Dundas Street West (at Claremont Street).

Mexican spot Pancho Y Emiliano now has a second location in what was formerly Pearl King at 291 King Street West (at John) in the Entertainment District.

