The top 21 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

New bars in Toronto are where to go to scope out the nightlife in each neighbourhood. Dives, saloons, taverns, watering holes, whatever you want to call them, some great new spots to get your drink on opened in our city this year.

Here are my picks for the top new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Myato Gastropub now blends the intersection of Korean and pub cultures found in this neighbourhood.

Greek restaurant Menalon turned into wine bar Paradise Grapevine this year, the magical back patio given some much-needed tlc.

Replacing Orchard, The Jim now serves alligator tacos and a formidable array of craft beer.

The Aviary Brewpub is now the official home of long slice brewing in this neighbourhood.

Big Trouble Bar opened up this year above Sichuan ren, serving baijiu and “bang bang shrimp.”

Storm Crow transformed a multi-storey structure into an escapist fantasy designed just for nerds this year.

Cocktails, mocktails and coffee can now be found at the cozy Henrietta Lane.

Sidebar provides a new spot for drinks and eats right before a show at the Danforth Music Hall right next door.

Tilt may have had to move from the Annex to make way for the Annex Hotel, but it’s to the benefit of this neighbourhood that now gets free play of over 50 arcade games for a flat fee.

The Templar hotel welcomed Filipino-influenced Mother Tongue to its lower floors this year.

Pong Bar opened up under Walrus Pub, a ping pong ball counterpart to the restaurant upstairs.

Balkan-themed bar Blua has transformed a sports bar into a veritable dreamscape.

Koi Koi Sake Bar serves, of course, sake, as well as a variety of fun snacks to go along with it.

Petty Cash is the latest venture from Steve Gonzalez of Baro and Nate Middleton of the now-closed Home of the Brave, serving chicken sandwiches and burgers.

Vatican Gift Shop is this areas latest “secret bar,” tucked behind a church-themed gift shop.

Come See Me now serves chicken and waffles on a stick and has DJs every night.

Dumbo Snack Bar has all the finger foods and fun atmosphere this bar-filled neighbourhood could ask for.

Bocce meets mini golf at Lob, a new yard games bar.

Live music and kettle chips are what you’ll find at cute new spot Bluebird.

People’s Pint is the latest craft brewery to open up in this area, serving up a ton of great choices.

Councillor serves scratch bar snacks and traditional cocktails, playing multiple sports games at a time to keep all fans satisfied.