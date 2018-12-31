Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
bars toronto

The top 21 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

New bars in Toronto are where to go to scope out the nightlife in each neighbourhood. Dives, saloons, taverns, watering holes, whatever you want to call them, some great new spots to get your drink on opened in our city this year.

Here are my picks for the top new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex 

Myato Gastropub now blends the intersection of Korean and pub cultures found in this neighbourhood. 

Bloorcourt 

Greek restaurant Menalon turned into wine bar Paradise Grapevine this year, the magical back patio given some much-needed tlc.

Bloordale 

Replacing Orchard, The Jim now serves alligator tacos and a formidable array of craft beer. 

Canary District 

The Aviary Brewpub is now the official home of long slice brewing in this neighbourhood. 

Chinatown 

Big Trouble Bar opened up this year above Sichuan ren, serving baijiu and “bang bang shrimp.”

Church Wellesley Village 

Storm Crow transformed a multi-storey structure into an escapist fantasy designed just for nerds this year. 

Corktown 

Cocktails, mocktails and coffee can now be found at the cozy Henrietta Lane.

Sidebar Toronto

Sidebar is a chill but classy destination for pre-show dinner and post-show drinks. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Danforth 

Sidebar provides a new spot for drinks and eats right before a show at the Danforth Music Hall right next door. 

Dundas West 

Tilt may have had to move from the Annex to make way for the Annex Hotel, but it’s to the benefit of this neighbourhood that now gets free play of over 50 arcade games for a flat fee. 

Entertainment District 

The Templar hotel welcomed Filipino-influenced Mother Tongue to its lower floors this year. 

Financial District 

Pong Bar opened up under Walrus Pub, a ping pong ball counterpart to the restaurant upstairs. 

Junction 

Balkan-themed bar Blua has transformed a sports bar into a veritable dreamscape. 

Kensington 

Koi Koi Sake Bar serves, of course, sake, as well as a variety of fun snacks to go along with it. 

King West 

Petty Cash is the latest venture from Steve Gonzalez of Baro and Nate Middleton of the now-closed Home of the Brave, serving chicken sandwiches and burgers. 

Vatican Gift Shop Toronto

Just push past the romanesque door to find the hidden Vatican Gift Shop bar. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Leslieville 

Vatican Gift Shop is this areas latest “secret bar,” tucked behind a church-themed gift shop.

Little Italy 

Come See Me now serves chicken and waffles on a stick and has DJs every night. 

Parkdale 

Dumbo Snack Bar has all the finger foods and fun atmosphere this bar-filled neighbourhood could ask for.

Riverside 

Bocce meets mini golf at Lob, a new yard games bar. 

Roncesvalles 

Live music and kettle chips are what you’ll find at cute new spot Bluebird.

Stockyards 

People’s Pint is the latest craft brewery to open up in this area, serving up a ton of great choices.

West Queen West 

Councillor serves scratch bar snacks and traditional cocktails, playing multiple sports games at a time to keep all fans satisfied. 

Hector Vasquez at Storm Crow Manor

