Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Black Rose Cafe is coming soon to 940 Gerrard Street East (at Pape Avenue) in Leslieville.

Organic, vegan and vegetarian Kaspace Cafe will be opening next month in what used to be Sandy Aleksander at 1183 Queen Street East (at Jones) in Leslieville.

Something called Yeon will be opening soon at 465 Queen Street West (at Spadina).

It looks like the short-lived The Anne Boleyn is going to become the Queen Anne Restaurant & Bar at 287 Richmond Street West (by Peter).

Egyptian restaurant Papyrus looks to be opening soon at 337 Danforth Avenue in what was formerly Village Pie.

Other news