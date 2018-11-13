Korean chain Chicken in the Kitchen opening first Toronto location

Soon you’ll be able to get something called a Cheese Volcano Chicken from an award-winning fried chicken chain’s first location in North America, right here in Toronto.

Chicken in the Kitchen is the most popular fried chicken chain in Korea, known for their fresh ingredients, lack of artificial flavours and the 20 secret ingredients in their 16-hour marinade.

We already have chicken with cheese on it and chicken with cheese in it, as well as ribs wrapped in cheese, but the Cheese Volcano Chicken is something different altogether.

Korean rice cakes and potato wedges on a bed of creamy rose sauce are piled high with signature white-meat-only fried chicken, surrounding a bread bowl filled with bubbling melted gouda and parmesan that you dip everything into.

They’re also known for their Onion King Chicken topped with thick onion rings, as well as Coronarita cocktails.

The restaurant embraces the spirit of Chimaek (which we also already have a restaurant named after), basically unwinding with fried chicken and beer.

Chicken in the Kitchen is expected to open next week at 5600 Yonge Street near Finch.