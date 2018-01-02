Toronto greasy spoon Mutual St. Deli closes after 60 years

A popular family-run restaurant at the corner of Dundas and Mutual is now closed forever after many years of dishing out huge, inexpensive meals to Ryerson students and old school brunch fans.

Mutual Street Deli, known for its friendly servers and bottomless cups of coffee, first opened in 1957 according to a 2010 feature by City News.

"My father, myself, my brother work here, my mother just left," said co-owner Spiro Boulieris at the time. "My grandfather opened it in 1957. My father’s been here since 1962... We have customers who have been coming here for 45 years."

Mutual Street Deli, a good little greasy spoon on Dundas Street East, is no more. Closed for good just before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/dwpvA5MAne — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) December 31, 2017

Loyal customers have been raving about Mutual Street Deli online for years.

"We turned down a free breakfast at the Sheraton to go to my favourite breakfast spot in Toronto," wrote someone only a few weeks ago on an unofficial Facebook page for the restaurant. "Just can't beat the Mutual Street Deli."

"A place my mum came in the 60s," wrote another woman on Facebook. "The best Montreal smoked meat sandwiches in Toronto," said someone else. "Nom nom nom."

I was having a bad morning until #mutualstreetdeli bought me a coffee! Random acts of niceness are great and so is the mutual street deli! — Jamie Barraclough (@whalgun) September 19, 2017

The longstanding restaurant announced its closure just before Christmas with a festive sign inside the front door.

"To: Our valued customers," reads the note, which was written in red and green ink. "Please be advised, effective Dec. 23 the deli will close. We would like to thank you for your support and wish you a happy holiday season."

The deli did not provide a reason for its closure, but Sean Marshall pointed out on Twitter a few days ago that a zoning bylaw variance notice had been posted on the door as well.

"Interesting: the building owners want to build an expansion," he wrote," to add eleven new separate dwelling units here."

That means condos.