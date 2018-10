Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Opening soon

Nerd bar Storm Crow Manor now has an official opening date for its Toronto location at 580 Church Street (at Dundonald): October 22.

Emmer & Ash, a bakery/restaurant set to open in 2019, will replace what was formerly the Boulevard Cafe at 161 Harbord Street in Harbord Village.

Niuda, a hand-pulled noodle shop, will soon be taking over the shuttered H2 Kitchen at 204 Queen Street West (at St. Patrick).

Ronto's, which will serve "memorable flavours of the world," is having its grand opening on October 19 in what was the short-lived Fargo's Snack Bar (and a Smoke's Poutinerie before that) at 772 College Street in Little Italy.

