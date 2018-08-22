Popular Vancouver nerd bar opening in Toronto mansion

Move over, The Lockhart and Power Up Bar. Vancouver’s “nerdiest bar” Storm Crow Manor is opening in Toronto very soon.

We've known for a couple of years now they’d be extending their nerdy kingdom eastward but now we know the location is going to be a Victorian mansion at Church and Wellesley.

The “sports bar for geeks” will be stocked with board and card games and play non-stop sci-fi and fantasy on big screen TVs.

They have “plans to make this the biggest and most insane of the three locations, with secret doors, alternate-reality hunting salons, post-apocalyptic lounges and mad scientist cocktail bars.”

If running around a creepy old haunted house all day sounds like your cup of potion, you’re in luck: there’s actually a hiring fair this weekend at The 519.

Storm Crow Manor in Toronto is set to open in September at 580 Church Street, the former home of Fuzion and House Maison.