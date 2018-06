Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Assembli, a "customer-centric salad and pizza restaurant" that is known for its “build your own" style, already has two locations in Vancouver and will be opening a Toronto location soon at 373 Church Street (one block south of Carlton Street).

The Yard Public House will be taking over what was formerly Whitlock's in the Beaches. It will be from the same team behind Hogtown Smoke, which is next door, and the outdoor beer garden will be called Junkyard.

Closed

Desmond & Beatrice has closed its storefront in Leslieville after almost 10 years. It will still keep its wholesale business, so you can continue to enjoy its baked goods in coffee shops across the GTA.

Cut the Cheese has closed in the Junction and will be replaced by a second location of Latin American spot Maiz.

Other news