Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Whitlocks Toronto

Beaches restaurant Whitlock's closes after 27 years

The longtime Beaches brunch hub Whitlock's has served up its last plate of waffles and eggs.

Known for its huge, delicious, well-priced Sunday brunch buffet, Whitlock's had been a mainstay of Toronto's east side for almost 30  years when it closed unexpectedly earlier this month.

The restaurant at 1961 Queen Street East shuttered after it was served a notice of distress against its "goods and chattels for non-payment of rent."

A for lease sign currently sits in the window of the historical building, which has served as a grocery store, a post office, a Black Diamond Cheese Factory and a restaurant since its construction in 1891.

