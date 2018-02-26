Beaches restaurant Whitlock's closes after 27 years

The longtime Beaches brunch hub Whitlock's has served up its last plate of waffles and eggs.

Known for its huge, delicious, well-priced Sunday brunch buffet, Whitlock's had been a mainstay of Toronto's east side for almost 30 years when it closed unexpectedly earlier this month.

The restaurant at 1961 Queen Street East shuttered after it was served a notice of distress against its "goods and chattels for non-payment of rent."

A for lease sign currently sits in the window of the historical building, which has served as a grocery store, a post office, a Black Diamond Cheese Factory and a restaurant since its construction in 1891.