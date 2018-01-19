Toronto is divided on whether Kit Kat is actually a good restaurant

Give me a break, give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar restaurant middle finger ice sculpture!

I'm hilarious. I know. What's not so clear is how the people of Toronto feel about the restaurant spearheading the "fuddle duddle" campaign against King Street's transit pilot.

Kit Kat Restaurant has been getting the kind of publicity that money can't buy this week thanks to its very vocal criticism of the city's pilot project, which has restricted car traffic along much of King.

Restaurant owner Al Carbone, like several other business owners in the area, argues that the King Street Transit Pilot (and its lack of parking spaces) is to blame for a steep decline in sales over the past two months.

He erected a giant middle finger in front of his restaurant (and possibly several others) last week, irritating many local commuters who enjoy the transit pilot for its ability to speed up streetcars along King.

What are you complaining about @kitkat_toronto? Fix your own business instead of blaming the #KingStreetPilot https://t.co/deVp4nRn7g — Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) January 20, 2018

Supporters of the project have been complaining vehemently on Twitter in recent days about the restaurants that have come out against the city and its pilot project.

Kit Kat, a longtime fixture on restaurant row, has become a popular target as the "face" of the anti-King Street pilot movement.

People have been bombarding the restaurant on Twitter all day, in fact, either to show support for its message...

@KitKat_Toronto has been in operation for over 25 years, a great business. They, like other restaurants and businesses helped build that part of King St at a time when no one cared. These places are fighting for their lives. Offer solutions #KingStreetPilot — Anthony Petrucci (@AnthonyPetrucci) January 19, 2018

... or to send a digital middle finger right back.

You should be ashamed. I have zero pity for your business because of your behaviour. #KingStreetPilot — Jan Kieljan (@janboxx) January 19, 2018

Some who say they've been longtime fans of the restaurant are now vowing to take their business elsewhere.

@KitKat_Toronto

I have lived in Toronto all my life. I’ve come to your restaurant for years. Drinks after theatre. Dinner before Jays games. The way you’re conducting yourself right now; I will never come back through your doors again. — Andrew Scanlon (@AndrewBScanlon) January 20, 2018

Many appear to have drawn the line over a photo of mayoral hopeful Doug Ford "brainstorming" with business owners inside of the restaurant.

Celebrated many birthdays, anniversary dinners at your restaurant. Sorry you lost a customer. #SorryNotSorry — Liz🐘 (@claude77) January 20, 2018

And the more people that complain of being offended by the Kit Kat's ice sculpture, the more people there are coming out in defence of the restaurant's move.

The amount of shocked (shocked!) people "offended" by your street art with a political message yet love the work of the real banksy amuses me, @KitKat_Toronto. Gotta love that urban NIMBYism they throw about. — WheezySmurf, SuperGenius (@snoopmary) January 20, 2018

It's all a big, sloppy Twitter mess of anger and slush and pictures of steak right now. The drama just keeps on coming.

In the words of my girl Lisa Power, "Stay tuned for the next episode of King Street Pilot."