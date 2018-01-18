King St. restaurants remove middle finger ice sculptures after uproar

City
City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
King Street restaurant owners have started to backtrack after uproar regarding a series of middle finger ice sculptures were erected in response to the King Street Pilot project.

Kit Kat owner Al Carbone was the first to commission a big honkin' middle finger outside of his establishment in protest of the King Street Pilot, and other restaurants quickly followed suit.

Since the pilot began, King Street business owners were quick to speak out about the project, claiming that it threatens their businesses by reducing foot and vehicle traffic in the area. 

Mayor John Tory addressed concerns during a press conference by reminding everyone that "King Street is open for business," while the city tried to attract pedestrians back to the area with ice sculpting and other activities.

Many took offence to the ice sculptures and were quick to criticize the move on social media prompting some owners to reverse course in response to public pressure.

Former Mayoral candidate Doug Ford is also wading into the mess.

He was spotted meeting with a group at Kit Kat and has continued his criticism of what he has called a "reckless plan".

A middle finger erected recently next to Portland Variety is now relegated behind a fence next to a recycling bin.

middle finger ice sculpture

This middle finger ice sculpture is now behind a fence beside the recycling bin next to Portland Variety. Photo by blogTO.

Another near the Forget About it Supperclub seems to be decapitated with only the base remaining.

For their part, Portland Variety has chimed in stating they had no involvement in the ice sculpture and have tried to re-assure customers that they would never direct their frustrations at commuters and that any unrest is solely directed at city officials.

How this ultimately shakes out is anyone's guess.

Lead photo by

blogTO

