Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Brisket Toronto

10 barbecue brisket in Toronto that might be better than the ones in Texas

Brisket in Toronto can be found at some of the city's best barbecue joints. These tender slabs of meat are cooked with care for hours at a time and don't need to be devoured on a bun. Whether you like it sauced up or au natural, these are the spots to visit for your fix.

Here are some places to get barbecue brisket in Toronto.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

The BBQ joint in the Port Lands has their brisket seasoned simply with salt and pepper, moist and incredibly tender. Order it up on its own or in a sandwich.

Art of BBQ

The brisket at this Scarborough joint is definitely not traditional. The secret ingredient to their marinade recipe is oyster sauce which gives it an extra flavour boost. Come hungry and order the Big Bang Brisket Dinner which comes with a side of rice and slaw.

Barbecue Brisket Toronto

Indulge in flavours you've never had before at Art of BBQ. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Barque Smokehouse

Roncesvalles' favourite smokehouse cooks their brisket for 12 hours. It's available by the half pound and best devoured with delectable sides of smokey dill pickle slaw and BBQ fries.

Adamson Barbecue

This BBQ joint in Leaside serves up their brisket encrusted in salt and spices. It's available for ordering on their patio, or if you're looking to take it home it's available for preorder. 

Barbecue Brisket Toronto

The brisket at Adamson Barbecue comes complete with a smoke ring. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Carbon Bar

This Southern-inspired restaurant near Queen and Church serves up Texas-style beef brisket on its own or in their Pitmaster Platter accompanied by ribs, pulled pork, sausage and fried chicken.

The BarBQ Factory

Head to this restaurant in East York for brisket that is very peppery, fatty and tender with a full beefy flavour. Get the meat on it's own, stuffed in a sandwich or even on a pizza. 

Barbecue Brisket Toronto

Satifsy all your meaty cravings at The BarBQ Factory. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hogtown Smoke

This Beaches restaurant does a lot of things well, but their signature smoked brisket sandwich is a must-try. Brisket gets sliced, chopped and piled high on a brioche bun. You can also devour some brisket in their feast for two. 

Beach Hill Smokehouse

Upper Beaches and the Danforth is home to some the best barbecue in the city. The tender and moist brisket is available straight up by the 1/2 pound or in their Austin sandwich that's drizzled with a signature Texas BBQ sauce and topped with a pork rib. 

Barbecue Brisket Toronto

Beef brisket is incredibly moist at Beach Hill Smokehouse. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Smoque N Bones

This West Queen West barbecue joint serves up beef brisket in a vareity of ways. Get it straight up, in a platter or topped on ooey gooey macaroni and cheese. 

Stack Restaurant

Order up the Brisket Plate at this restaurant near Yonge & Lawrence and be delighted when you sink your teeth into a half pound of hand-carved brisket with BBQ sauce, corn bread and fresh cut fries. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Art of BBQ

