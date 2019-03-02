The top 25 tacos in Toronto by neighbourhood

Tacos are just one of many culinary traditions that Toronto has embraced with gusto. No matter if you prefer an authentic Mexican style or like the nouveau flavours popularized by the the U.S. and beyond, there's a taco for you at a restaurant nearby.

Here are my picks for the top tacos in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Playa Cabana knows how to build tacos with bold flavour. The crispy shelled version topped with ancho braised shortrib is just one of the many tasty offerings you can sink your teeth into.

Mad Mexican is a massive taco house on Jane. Each order is served with a range of house salsas, and come in options like the Yucatecan Pollo Pibil loaded with slow roasted chicken, and the Carnitas De Michoacan, featuring braised pork.

Xola is a tiny taqueria where snagging a table can be the devil, but take-away orders are a sure thing. Highlights on the menu include the Tacos de Cochinita Pibil featuring traditional slow cooked pork marinated with achiote.

All tacos at Playa Cabana Zocalo are served on house-pressed tortillas made using local masa. Get them filled with options like white fish, octopus and chicken breast.

Cocina Economica is another offshoot of the Playa Cabana restaurants, but rather than a raucous tequila-fuelled party, this place deals in rustic homestyle Mexican vibe. Tacos are hardly the main event, but the carne asada are well worthwhile.

El Charro is a humble but super-traditional Mexican street food spot near Broadview and Danforth. On the menu, you'll find a variety of tacos available in soft shell or crisp corn shells.

When you're done gawking at the breathtaking interior of El Catrin grab an order of two tacos to accompany your margarita. Adobo chicken, crispy fried cod and sauteed shrimp are just a few of the ones you can order.

Good Hombres is part-tortilla factory and wholesaler, part-takeout taqueria, and little sibling to renowned taco spot Campechano. Tacos are fairly priced and come loaded with fillings like crunchy beer-battered haddock fillet.

Milagro is a chain of Mexican cantinas where ceviches, tortas and tacos all compete for attention. When prioritizing what to try first, consider the Adobados tacos that pair seared ribeye with smoked bacon.

El Chapo is a casual joint serving elevated tacos. Opt for the fish taco and receive a hefty fillet of cornmeal-battered haddock on top of two grilled corn tortillas topped with a beet vinaigrette, guajillo aioli and yummy carrot and beet crisps.

Viajero Cantina is your destination for tapas and tacos. A selection of widely varying tacos are $5 each across the board. Chimichurri beef is a popular selection that brings together tenderloin, a creamy poblano and corn mix, and an herby chimichurri sauce.

El Nahual is a humble and well-priced taco stand that serves up classic combinations made from scratch. Most tacos are $3.75 or 3 for $10, including a cod marinated in oregano and cilantro. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, you can't go wrong with the carnitas.

There are lots of really great tacos in Kensington, but the Gobernador at Seven Lives takes the top spot. When the craving strikes, it's like no other taco will do.

Campechano means no fuss. It's also a taqueria on Adelaide where the menu features half a dozen tacos, including ones filled with poblano peppers, chorizo and chipotle shrimp.

Tacos El Asador is a Toronto institution that's been slinging top notch El Salvadorian favourites long before the current taco craze. The one-room cantina is always buzzing with patrons packed shoulder-to-shoulder at picnic tables as they devour soft tacos and crispy hard shells.

Completo is a South American sandwich shop where tacos are sold three at a time for an ultra affordable price. Have these crispy hard shells packed with steak, pork, chorizo, or veggie patties, plus refried beans, mashed avocado, salsa, shredded cheese, hot sauce and sour cream.

Hotmess Tex Mex pays homage to that often misunderstood cuisine, tex mex. Tacos here are served in hard shells and topped with your choice of meat, salsa, taco sauce, cheddar, lettuce and crema.

If you're looking for a Korean twist on the standard, taco look no further than Han Ba Tang. They're available in spicy pork, kalbi and unagi.

If you love tacos and cocktails, then Grand Electric is the place for you. You can't go wring with an order of bourbonade and an assortment of beef cheek, pork belly, and crispy cauliflower tacos.

Cinco Mexican Restaurant mainly specializes in gourmet tacos served on blue corn tortillas. A real standout here is their Marisco gourmet taco, which contains octopus marinated in a vinaigrette and grilled whole, along with shrimp and dark-beer-battered fish.

Mexitaco resided on Bloor for sixteen years, but they’ve since brought it back to their own neighbourhood, setting up shop on Victoria Park. Tacos are clearly a go-to here and an order of the carne asada will surely satisfy.

Found inside a butcher shop, Itacate is a small, family-run taqueria that looks like it's straight out of Mexico City. Don't be scared to try the cow tongue taco—it just melts away in your mouth.

Served three per order, the tacos at Fonda Lola are easy favourites. Try the Baja Fish decorated with tangy slaw and jalapeno tequila crema, or go veg with the Tofu Sofrito featuring crispy cornmeal tofu in a smoky tomato and bell pepper sauce.

La Carnita boasts a variety of locations around the city, and that includes one in midtown. All your favourites like their fried fish In Cod We Trust and fried chicken thigh Pollo Frito can be found here.

Maiz serves bold artisanal Latin American arepas and churros. They're also doing tacos in variations of shredded beef, pulled pork, chicken and more.