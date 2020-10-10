The top 30 sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

Sandwiches in Toronto display an astounding variety, offering everything from classic childhood favourites like grilled cheese and BLTs to those with more sophisticated ingredients and flavours.

Here are my picks for the top sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Brock Sandwich is a local favourite for chicken piri piri on a bun, as well as shrimp and giant squid po'boys.

Commisso Brothers is your 24-hour-a-day source for hot Italian veal sandwiches, as well as other Italian grocery products like pasta and fresh bread.

Banh Mi Nguyen Huong is the undisputed source for Vietnamese sandwiches in this neighbourhood, served on buns with a variety of meat and veggie fillings for cheap.

El Charro is where to go if you want a massive Mexican sandwich such as the pambazo, made with bread dipped in spicy guajillo sauce and stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, green salsa and crema.

California Sandwiches has been a Toronto institution since 1967, especially this original location on Claremont. Don't leave here without ordering their famous veal sandwich.

Head to Completo for all manner of hot dogs, burgers and poutine loaded up Chilean-style with avocado, hot sauce, salsa, mayo and more.

Illstyl3 Sammies is secretly where to get a bonafide Philly cheesesteak in Toronto, plus any other meaty sandwich your heart desires drizzled with a variety of sauces.

Hot Italian sandwiches at SanRemo are okay, but the real star at this Etobicoke bakery is the giant slab sandwiches built on whole loaves layered with cold cuts and crispy fried onions.

TuckShop Kitchen is known for turning out some of the best BLTs, grilled cheeses and burgers, so make sure you pick one up for takeout the next time you're in the area.

Egg Bae is possibly Toronto's leading source for egg sandwiches, with every element painstakingly crafted with scientific detail, from house brioche buns to "bae sauce" and Ontario soft scrambled eggs.

Tut's is making a name for the Egyptian sandwich in Toronto, with options like sausage, beef liver and cauliflower served on house bread with the option of garlic sauce.

Rustle & Still makes a great banh mi in an area known for Korean food. They make their own pâté and mayo and roast their own ham, and serve great coffee and Asian-inspired drinks as well.

Craving donair, falafel, banh mi or a chicken sandwich? Satisfy all those cravings in one place at Mira Mira, which also sells baked goods, ice cream and snacks.

Tucked away on College Street, PG Cluck's teeny weeny sandwich shop specializes in Nashville-style Hot Chicken creations. Their towering fried chicken is also a wonder.

Mason's is a grocery store serving all manner of prepared foods, including sandwiches like a jamon serrano and manchego, marinated mushroom or Monteal steak spice short rib all on house focaccia.

Topol is this neighbourhood's destination for two-pound sandwiches that are as big as your head. Halal food never does anything by halves, so it makes sense that the sammies here are epic.

If you're looking for a breakfast sandwich in this neighbourhood, your search should end with Gold Standard. The simple counter spot provides one of the city's best egg sammies, as well as other creations.

They might be known for the some of the city's best cookies, but Le Gourmand's poached salmon, pancetta, roast beef and curry chicken served on fresh baguettes will have people visiting your desk wondering where you just came from.

La Cubana is known for their Cubanos, a type of famous Cuban pressed ham and pork sandwich with cheese and pickles, as well as their Medianoches, which are the same except served melty on fluffy buns.

Focaccia layered with deli meats and veal or meatballs on a bun from the well-stocked Italian hot table at Agincourt Bakery are exceptional examples of the fresh, home-style foods made with love at this longstanding lunch destination.

Market 63 is the ideal place to pick up a sandwich quickly on your lunch hour or before making a trip to the beach or out of town. They've got options like smoked meat, turkey or mortadella.

Follow your nose down the stairs to Mustachio's, a legend in the market and in the world of enormous Toronto sandwiches.

Somun Superstar stuffs Bosnian flatbread they bake in-house with juicy cevapi sausage and onion for some of the most one-of-a-kind sandwiches this city has to offer.

Forno Cultura serves options like eggplant and zucchini or mortadella sandwiches on their signature Pugliese bread. Add on one of their beautiful baked goods and you've got the perfect lunch.

Pick up a sandwich from the wide variety of grab-and-go fare available at this location of high-end boutique grocery store McEwan.

Elm Street Italian Deli serves the impossible-to-finish Italian sandwiches you've been looking for all your life, including options like sausage and provolone, braised brisket and cold cut combos.

Banh Mi Boys is known for, what else, their banh mi, and now has a location serving their scrumptious sandwiches in this neighbourhood. They also do tasty little bao bun sandwiches.

Belly Buster has been fighting hunger with massive submarine sandwiches for more than 35 years. Their turkey bacon is especially popular, as well as their nominal Belly Buster with roast beef, salami, mushrooms and gravy.