The top 25 fish and chips in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top fish and chips in Toronto are perfect plates of greasy golden fish and fries. If you’re a fan of this English staple, you’re in luck – you’ll be able to find a spot for those battered bannocks in most hoods.

Here are my picks for the top fish and chips in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The Beaches

British Style, a stalwart English joint at the corner of Coxwell and Dundas, slings out seafare like haddock, cod, clams, shrimps and scallops out of the fryer seven days a week.

Cabbagetown

Head to House of Parliament for a giant filet of your favourite fish atop a bed of fries and wash it down with a pint of your favourite brewski at this comfortable pub.

Danforth

If you're tired of plain batter, go to Off The Hook on Broadview where you can get your fish fried in a variety of spices like Cajun, jerk, lemon herb, Korean BBQ or even gluten free.

East Danforth

Duckworth’s Fish & Chips has been around since 1930, frying up combos of battered halibut, haddock and blue cod with a side of creamy coleslaw and thick steak fries.

Etobicoke

An oldschool joint, New Toronto has an interior with classic vinyl booths that will make you feel like you're dining in 1973 – when they opened. Grab a mono-coloured plate of juicy fried faves of halibut and scallops with a side of onion rings.

Financial District

For something centrally located and less old-timey than other places, head to Bannock and grab a plate of fish and chips served with a loaf of their namesake bread, bannock, for the ultimate Canadian comfort meal.

Harbord Village

A cozy spot with some killer crispy seafare, Harbord Fish & Chips may be small but their meals are killer. Grab a plate of halibut and fries to go, or if you get lucky, snag one of two seats.

Junction

Get very down-to-earth with Jumbo Burgers' fries and fish. Carry your fried haddock to your seat on a red tray and eat the accompanying coleslaw with plastic knives and forks; packets of tartar sauce included.

Kensington Market

Fresco’s Fish and Chips uses non-hydrogenated, trans-fat free oil to fry their top-quality fish to golden perfection. Try the Miss Vicky's chip batter for a thick and crispy meal.

King East

It may be better known for its oysters, but Pearl Diver carries tons of classic pub foods, fish and chips included. Elegantly plated, these pricey plates of fish comes with house-made tartar sauce and a cabbage and root slaw.

King West

When you see its classic mermaid logo, you'll know you've found The One That Got Away. Fish here comes in all types: grab it in a classic fish and chips combo, atop a salad, or fried on a whole grain bun sandwich.

Leaside

An absolute classic, Olde Yorke on Laird is just one of those spots that survives off of customer loyalty. Not the hippest by any means, this restaurant wins over its regulars with plates of thick cut fries and two simple fried fillets.

Leslieville

Just as its name implies, Reliable Fish N’ Chip is a dependable spot where you can grab a big variety of fried seafood. Stray from the usual fish with fries and grab some fish tacos and poutine served on checkered greeseproof paper.

Little Italy

The Caledonian is a cozy Scottish spot that has tasty pub eats, best eaten with some whiskey. Have their fish accompanied with thin cut fries if you're not in the mood to try haggis.

Markham

Danny's Fish & Chips is a spot that uses light batter on it fish. Grab some malt vinegar from their tables and sprinkle it on before digging in.

North York

Feast on High Street Fish and Chips' Superb Fillet – its famous piece of giant haddock – in a surprisingly elegant space for a strip mall spot. Their fish is shipped from O'Neil fisheries in Nova Scotia, so you know it's good.

Roncesvalles

If you've never paired your fish and chips with some tom kha soup, maybe it's time to try. Vicky's has two menus: one that serves delicious Thai and another that batters up tasty fish.

Scarborough

Located by Pharmacy, Hamish's Kitchen has tons of fried fish options. The eat-in dinner comes with buttered bread and coleslaw; for something bigger, grab the seafood platter that comes with mouthwatering shrimps and scallops too.

St. Clair West

It's hard to miss the attractive exterior of Sea Witch Fish and Chips on St. Clair. Batter here is thick and golden, not too oily, and served with big portions of thick, fresh cut fries.

St. Lawrence Market

Toronto's favourite historic market is all about takeout counters, and Buster’s Sea Cove might be the best one. Brave a lunch lineup for delicious fries and halibut, haddock, or calamari with deliciously done fries.

Upper Beaches

You can grab your filets with gluten free batter at Foodoe’s Fish and Chips, paired with russet potato fries and their tasty selection of sauces like Foodoe's tartar, chipotle mayo or Mac sauce.

West Queen West

If you're headed to Trinity Bellwoods, drop by Hooky's first for their simple menu of usuals like cod and a pricey halibut fillet, plus fried goods like prawns and soft shell crab, served fresh on newspaper.

Weston-Mount Dennis

Eating at Golden Crisp Fish & Chip feels like a serious throwback. If you enjoy eating a simple meal of filets with fries and/or kitschy Dutch decor, this Mount Dennis community staple is for you.

Yonge and Dundas

Queen and Beaver has some of the top fish and chips in the city. If you're looking for an authentic English eat, grab a plate and pit out on their second-floor patio, or stay inside to enjoy the fun decor.

Yonge and St. Clair

Eating in front of a counter of fresh fish at Mermaid will definitely give you the full seafaring experience. Try their herby batter of fried basa for a meal less bland than usual.