Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fish chips toronto

The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto

The best fish and chips in Toronto combine crispy battered fish and fries onto one packed, artery-clogging plate. There are few unions more beloved across the Commonwealth than this British dish, which marries two delicious ingredients with bubbling oil, served with lemon wedges on the side.

Here are the best fish and chips in Toronto.

Olde Yorke
1

Olde Yorke

This British pub in Leaside uses an old family recipe that’s been passed down for three generations. Sisters Rachael and Olivia have been running the business for over 20 years, using the same fried fish techniques their family restaurant used in England in the 1950s.

Sea Witch Fish and Chips
2

Sea Witch Fish and Chips

Open seven days a week, this St. Clair West favourite is one of the newer spots on the list, having been open for just seven years. It offers a pretty wide selection of fish including haddock, pickerel, cod, halibut and trout. Plates come with one generously sized fish, a pile of fries, tartar sauce and creamy slaw.

Duckworth's Fish & Chips Kingston Rd.
3

Duckworth's Fish & Chips Kingston Rd.

This Scarborough outpost of Duckworth’s is a lot newer than the original on Danforth East, which has been around since 1930. Run by multiple generations of Duckworths since Jack and his wife Edith opened the first one, the fish combos at this Kingston Road version are just as popular.

Kingsway Fish and Chips
4

Kingsway Fish and Chips

Anchoring Etobicoke’s Kingsway neighbourhood is this landmark that’s sat near Royal York subway station for nearly half a century. It’s a bustling destination for fish, filleted in the shop, fried in flavourful beef tallow.

John's Fish & Chips Etobicoke
5

John's Fish & Chips Etobicoke

You can get plates of battered haddock, halibut, and less commonly battered branzino at this decades-old restaurant at Kipling and Islington. Get your fish with fries and add extra for sides of coleslaw or Greek salad. You also have an option to fry up a catch of the day.

Reliable Fish 'N Chips
6

Reliable Fish 'N Chips

If you’re looking for a no-frills spot for plates of fried haddock, look no further than this tiny Leslieville restaurant. As its name suggests, this little business is a dependable pit stop for takeout containers of fish and chips on checkered paper. The dine-in experience includes malt vinegar in a handy spray bottle.

St. Andrews Fish and Chips
7

St. Andrews Fish and Chips

Traditional Scottish-style eats like meat pies, haggis, Irn-Bru, and of course, fish and chips, are killer at this simple Scarborough joint, named after Scotland’s most famous golf course. Mild-flavoured haddock with a plate of homemade chips will make you feel like you’re about to tee off.

McCowan Fish and Chips
8

McCowan Fish and Chips

Sitting in a strip plaza on its eponymous road, this takeout spot serves affordable plates of cod, halibut and haddock with sides of chips. You can also get fried scallops or shrimp instead of the usual fish, if molluscs or crustaceans are more your thing.

New Toronto Fish and Chips
9

New Toronto Fish and Chips

There’s nothing shiny about this beautifully retro restaurant on Fifth Street, which the Young family opened in 1973. Takeout orders of halibut, haddock, or cod with fresh-cut fries and coleslaw are served in newspaper for that extra old-timey feel.

Lead photo by

Morris Lum at New Toronto Fish and Chips

The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto

