The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto
The best fish and chips in Toronto combine crispy battered fish and fries onto one packed, artery-clogging plate. There are few unions more beloved across the Commonwealth than this British dish, which marries two delicious ingredients with bubbling oil, served with lemon wedges on the side.
Here are the best fish and chips in Toronto.
Open seven days a week, this St. Clair West favourite is one of the newer spots on the list, having been open for just seven years. It offers a pretty wide selection of fish including haddock, pickerel, cod, halibut and trout. Plates come with one generously sized fish, a pile of fries, tartar sauce and creamy slaw.
This Scarborough outpost of Duckworth’s is a lot newer than the original on Danforth East, which has been around since 1930. Run by multiple generations of Duckworths since Jack and his wife Edith opened the first one, the fish combos at this Kingston Road version are just as popular.
You can get plates of battered haddock, halibut, and less commonly battered branzino at this decades-old restaurant at Kipling and Islington. Get your fish with fries and add extra for sides of coleslaw or Greek salad. You also have an option to fry up a catch of the day.
If you’re looking for a no-frills spot for plates of fried haddock, look no further than this tiny Leslieville restaurant. As its name suggests, this little business is a dependable pit stop for takeout containers of fish and chips on checkered paper. The dine-in experience includes malt vinegar in a handy spray bottle.
Traditional Scottish-style eats like meat pies, haggis, Irn-Bru, and of course, fish and chips, are killer at this simple Scarborough joint, named after Scotland’s most famous golf course. Mild-flavoured haddock with a plate of homemade chips will make you feel like you’re about to tee off.
Morris Lum at New Toronto Fish and Chips
