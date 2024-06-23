15 things you need to explain to first-time visitors to Toronto

So you're visiting Toronto for the first time. Congratulations! Plenty of the city's residents will tell you that this is one of the greatest places in the world (and I'm obliged to agree), but there are a few things you might be confused or surprised by when you touch down in T-Dot.

Not everyone has the "Toronto accent" you're thinking of

For better or worse, the city made waves last year when a clip of Toronto resident, Plushh went viral for her Toronto accent. As with any big city, different areas have their own unique dialects and accents — so, no, we don't all speak like that, but we respect it nonetheless.

Your TTC commute will rarely go off without a hitch

Sigh. While public transit in other major cities like London and NYC is a breeze, getting around in Toronto is a little more akin to using those moving stairwells from Harry Potter. Prepare to get really flexible when it comes to shuttle buses, diversions and closures.

The LCBO closes earlier than you might expect

Our provincially-run liquor store, the LCBO, stays open late for some special occasions, but you're unlikely to be able to stock up on booze past 9 p.m. in Toronto. Luckily, other businesses like The Wine Rack stay open a little later, but they still typically close between 10 and 11 p.m.

There's nature all around the city if you know where to look

Upon first glance, Toronto might strike you as an endless concrete jungle, but dive a little deeper and you'll find some truly breathtaking natural areas, like High Park, the Scarborough Bluffs, Evergreen Brick Works and more.

Fun fact, Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation department calls us "a city within a park."

It's pronounced T'ronno

Contrary to how it's spelled, the city's name has a different pronunciation. If you really want to sound like a local, drop the first 'O' and the second 'T' in Toronto when you're saying it out loud. Variations like "Tuhronno" and even "Churonno" are also acceptable.

Few things are pronounced how they're spelt

On that note, there are a lot of names in the city that might trip you up pronunciation-wise. Yonge, the city's most major street, is pronounced "young," for example. A few others: Strachan is "strawn," Etobicoke is "eh-toe-bi-coe" and Tecumseth is "teh-come-see."

Bikers beware of streetcar tracks

While biking and taking the streetcar are two great, eco-friendly options for getting around the city, the two don't really mix. Bikers are forever wiping out when they hit the tracks, so it's best to steer very clear of them if you're cycling.

No Presto card? No problem!

While there are some benefits that come along with having a Presto card, you actually don't need one to use the TTC, and you don't need to carry around loose change, either. You can now simply tap your debit and credit card or phone when you get on public transit.

How to use the PATH

Even lifelong Toronto natives get lost in the PATH sometimes — you're not alone. The underground tunnel network runs approximately 30 km, connecting some of the city's most-frequented spots and can be a life-saver in the winter months.

Life hack: on the PATH signs, each letter of the word is represented in a different colour meant to indicate the direction you're going. North is blue, south is red, east is yellow and west is orange — the arrows on the PATH's signs correspond to those colours. Thank me later.

What does and doesn't qualify as being in the city

Toronto is in the GTA but not all of the GTA is Toronto. Generally speaking, the borders of the city are Etobicoke to the west, Scarborough to the east and North York to the north. Beyond that, other municipalities like Mississauga, Vaughan and Markham are their own thing.

Toronto has many nicknames, but no one really uses them

Hogtown, The Big Smoke, T Dot, The 6ix — you've heard them all, but which ones do people really use? Well... none of them. The city's nicknames tend to only be invoked in restaurant and business names. And by Drake, of course.

Toronto can kinda feel crummy until summer comes along

The biting wind and winter gloom can get even the most steeled city folk down, so hold out for warmer days before making your mind up: there's so much you can do in Toronto in the summer.

The subway doesn't run all night

I'm the first person to encourage staying out until the sun comes up — especially when the city has so many great night clubs and bars — but don't expect to take the subway home in the wee hours; the subway stops running around 2 a.m. and starts back up at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sundays.

We have a weird relationship with raccoons

Upon touching down in Toronto, you'll quickly hear folks complaining about the furry little buggers, and yet, you'll also see plenty of business logos, artwork and merchandise proudly emblazoned with raccoons. It's kind of a love-hate relationship.

The people are friendlier than they might seem

While smiling at strangers in the street isn't really a thing here the way it is in some other cities, don't let that convince you that Toronto residents are unfriendly. In fact, Toronto has even been ranked the friendliest city in the entire world!