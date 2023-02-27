Here are all the places in Toronto you can get discounts with your PRESTO card

Your PRESTO card is more than just your pass for getting around the city; it also can get you some amazing discounts on events, entertainment, attractions, and brands.

The PRESTO Perks program currently has over 25 different offers for users to take advantage of, including some of the city's largest upcoming events. New offers come up periodically, so keep an eye on their perks page.

Here are all the places you can get a discount in Toronto by showing your PRESTO card.

The Second City

The Second City is one of Toronto's best places to check out live improv and sketch comedy shows on stage every night. Your PRESTO card can save you 20 per cent off general admission and value admission tickets to their shows from Sunday through Thursday nights.

If you've ever wanted to learn improv, you can also get 15% off any introductory-level class at the Training Centre with your PRESTO Perks.

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)

Head to The ROM to experience Canada's largest museum of art, culture, and nature, and get 20 per cent off admission rates for general admission and special exhibitions with PRESTO Perks.

Currently, you can marvel at stunning images of nature at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 exhibition, or learn about the prehistoric T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, which opens in March.

Toronto Marlies

Hockey fans can get up to 20 per cent off tickets to the Toronto Marlies' home games this season. Check out their site for upcoming games, which you'll have up until mid-April to attend.

National Home Show

The National Home Show is Canada's largest home and outdoor event, which will return March 10-19 at Exhibition Place. You'll get to tour the feature home, browse over 500 vendors, see a presentation by Mike Holmes, and more. Your PRESTO card will save you $4 on regular-priced general admission to the show.

Hockey Hall of Fame

You get 20 per cent off regular admission rates to the Hockey Hall of Fame with your PRESTO card. While you're there, you can visit their replica NHL dressing room, play simulation games, check out hockey's greatest artifacts, and get hands-on access to the Stanley Cup.

Raptors 905

Basketball fans can attend a Raptors 905 home game this season, and save up to 20 per cent off their tickets using a PRESTO Perks promo code online. The NBA G League based in Mississauga will play until the end of March, so be sure to take advantage of the offer before then.

One of a Kind Spring Show

The One of a Kind Spring Show will be back March 29 - April 2, and your PRESTO card can get you a single day adult ticket for just $10 for Wednesday, March 29.

You can shop arts and crafts from makers all around the country, see presentations and shows, and more. Regular adult tickets are otherwise $18, so you're getting a great deal.

Black Creek Pioneer Village

Step back in time and explore Toronto's pioneer history at Black Creek Pioneer Village. You can embark on one of their guided experiences, build a campfire, listen to a costumed historian, and discover old maple syrup traditions.

You'll save 20 per cent off general admission rates with your PRESTO card if you show it in person, or use a code at checkout online.

Ontario Science Centre

Your PRESTO card will save you 20 per cent off general admission rates at the Ontario Science Centre, which has over 500 interactive experiences to explore, as well as live demonstrations.

Currently, you can check out their Indigenous Ingenuity exhibition, in which you can join an interactive quest, take part in a virtual canoe race, build an igloo, and more.

Steam Whistle Craft Beer Festival

Steam Whistle is bringing back their Roundhouse Craft Beer Fest on March 4, Toronto’s biggest après-brew-ski party. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best retro ski gear and long johns for the event, and the first 1000 people can take $5 off their general admission tickets with PRESTO Perks.

Power Yoga Canada

Yogi PRESTO cardholders can take advantage of 15 per cent off hot yoga classes at Power Yoga Canada. The offer applies to a single drop-in class, as well as their 10 and 20 class pack passes.

You can also use PRESTO Perks for their on-demand yoga you can do from anywhere, which will get you 50 per cent off a monthly membership with access to a range of class types, such as Power Yoga, Deep Flow, and Restorative yoga.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Cardholders can save on select live concerts at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and be awed by performances ranging from family-friendly concerts to their renditions of electrifying pop hits.

Your PRESTO card will get you 10 per cent off Main Floor and Mezzanine tickets, which go on sale July 28.

Toronto Zoo

Visit over 7 zoogeographic regions with over 4000 animals to see at the Toronto Zoo. You'll get 20 per cent off general admission or 10% off annual memberships to the Canada's largest zoo with PRESTO Perks.

You can use their interactive map to plan your winter visit through the various pavillions, and witness animals from the Africa Savanna to their Tundra Trek.

Toronto FC

PRESTO cardholders can save up to 20 per cent off Toronto FC home match ticket prices during the 2023 season. See which games the offer applies to on their site, which will take place at BMO Field.

Aga Khan Museum

Your PRESTO card will save you 20 per cent off general admission to the Aga Khan Museum, which showcases the contributions of Muslim civilizations to world heritage.

You can check out their current end upcoming exhibitions on their site before planning your visit.

Gardiner Museum

The Gardiner Museum is a Toronto cultural gem, which highlights clay and ceramic arts and its history. Check out their current exhibitions on their site, or take a class.

Your pass will get you 20 per cent off regular admission rates when you purchase tickets in person and show your PRESTO card.

Little Canada

Visit the fascinating Little Canada exhibit at Yonge and Dundas Square, which showcases famous Canadian landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and hundreds of moving vehicles in miniature scale.

Your PRESTO card will save you 20 per cent off your admission tickets with a code you can use online.

Out of town offers

Treetop Trekking

Get out of the city and immerse yourself in nature with Treetop Trekking. You can experience an aerial adventure at one of their 7 zipline adventure parks in the forest, and save 20 per cent off your trek with PRESTO Perks.

Royal Botanical Gardens

Head to Burlington and wander through RBG, Canada's largest botanical garden, including their indoor arboretum and trails. PRESTO card holders save 15 per cent off General Adult Admission tickets.

Chicopee Tube Park

Before the snow melts, head to Chicopee Tube Park for some adrenaline-pumping snow tubing. Your PRESTO card will save you 20 per cent off admission to the park during regular operating hours.

Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls

Consider Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls for your next staycation, and save up to 30 per cent if you stay midweek from Monday to Wednesday.

The resort has an indoor waterpark that's fun for all ages, along with themed suites, shopping, and onsite dining.

Art Gallery of Hamilton

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is the oldest and largest art museum in Southern Ontario, with rotating exhibitions, studios, and workshops to explore. Your PRESTO card will get you BOGO free general admission tickets, or 10 per cent off a Friends of the Arts membership.

Bird Kingdom

You can discover hundreds of tropical birds while exploring a multi-level rainforest at Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls. With PRESTO Perks, you'll be able to take 20 per cent off general admission.