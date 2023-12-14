A new experience that lets you create 3D optical illusions just opened in Toronto

A brand new exhibit featuring 3D illusions and murals just opened in Toronto, and it's right downtown.

Joining the likes of the popular Museum of Illusions, iArtS is the city's newest illusion exhibit, displaying 18 larger-than-life 3D art installations to create an Insta-worthy experience.

Located at King and Portland, the folks behind iArtS believe "art is not only meant to be viewed, but also experienced," which led to the synthesis of this exhibition that features interactive installations from a diverse team of artists.

Here, you can swing on a wrecking ball a la Miley Cyrus, pose in an oversized bowl of noodles, or stick your head in the jaws of a vicious Great White Shark, all using the murals that cover the second floor of 580 King Street West.

Founded by two young female entrepreneurs, the goal of iArtS is to "create an immersive and fun experience for all ages," says 25-year-old Museum Director, Chaya Molgan.

While interest in illusion-based attractions has seemed to be waning in recent years in lieu of large-scale immersive experiences, maybe iArtS will be the breath of life needed to reinvigorate illusion exhibits.

The museum is open Monday-Thursday from 3 - 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets to attend can be purchased online, and the space can also be booked out for events, team building and field trips.