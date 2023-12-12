Toronto's Illuminarium exhibit turns the Distillery District into a winter wonderland

Toronto's Illuminarium is currently running the Winter Wonderland Spectacular, an immersive holiday experience connected to the Distillery District Christmas Market.

Upon entering the large space at 28 Gristmill Lane, you're greeted by a hot chocolate station where you can grab a warm drink before heading into the exhibition.

View more images of Illuminarium Winter Wonderland Spectacular in this photo gallery

The show features projection art that runs through a cycle with varying themes. There are certain sections that are quite mesmerizing — but some of the projections, while impressive, feel a bit bland.

You'll be surrounded by massive images of everything from soothing winter landscapes to holiday decor to toys and nutcrackers in constant motion.

The exhibit is accompanied by festive holiday music, which feels celebratory but can be a bit too loud to be able to engage in conversation.

If you are sensitive to motion, you may want to pass on this experience as the art can become intense at times, feeling akin to being on a rollercoaster. People who are sensitive to loud noises and light should be aware that the experience can be a bit overwhelming as well.

The projection art cycle runs for approximately 50 minutes before restarting. There is limited seating inside the exhibition area where you can stop for a rest to take in your surroundings.

There are also a handful of stations set up around the space for writing letters to Santa.

Also available is a Christmas tree and chair setup, where you can snap a photo. Depending on when you're there, you may be able to take a picture with Mrs. Claus as well.

The offerings don't stop once you've finished viewing the exhibit, though. After exiting, there is a spot where you can "become an elf."

A staff member takes a photo, the image is created using AI, and you can leave with a print in hand for $8, or 2 for $12.

There is also an intimate gift shop after exiting the exhibit with Illuminarium merchandise and various holiday-themed gifts.

The exhibit is open to people of all ages, but any children under the age of 12 must be monitored and anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

This is a pricier experience: the cost of admission is $30 for youth and $35 for adults. However, for $45, you gain access to the Distillery Christmas Market as well as admission to the exhibit.

Overall, the exhibit might not be worth going out of your way for — but it's a fun way to spend an hour out of the cold if you're going to be in the Distillery District and need a break from the elements.