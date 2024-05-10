Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dave chappelle opera house

Dave Chappelle just announced surprise shows next week at the Opera House in Toronto

Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to Toronto for a five-show run in one of the city's most intimate venues next week.

Love him or hate him, Dave Chappelle has cemented himself as one of the most legendary (or, perhaps, infamous) comedians of our time — and you could get the chance to get up-close and personal with him at one of five shows he's playing at The Opera House.

The shows are taking place on May 13, 14 and 15, with performances being held at both 6 and 9 p.m. on the Tuesday and Wednesday, giving you a better chance at scoring one of the seriously limited tickets.

The comedian, known for Chappelle's Show, a slew of film and television roles and his numerous Netflix stand-up specials, has drawn plenty of controversy over recent years, including a history of jokes made at the expense of the trans community, which have drummed up some dissent in the city on past visits.

It remains to be seen whether this most recent trip to Toronto will result in similar contention, or if Chappelle will opt to adopt some of that good-old-fashioned Canadian politeness folks are always talking about. I doubt it.

If you're looking to get a front-row seat to the show, General Admission tickets go on sale today, May 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster — and given Chappelle's precedent in the city, they aren't likely to last long.

