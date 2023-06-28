Tech
Ben Okazawa
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Illuminarium toronto

Toronto is getting a new entertainment complex unlike anything it has seen before

American entertainment company Illuminarium just announced that it has teamed up with Secret Location, a Toronto-based VR and AR company, to bring an immersive entertainment experience to the Distillery District.

The 13,500 square-foot complex will mark Canada's first Illuminarium location when it opens on August 25.

Illuminarium's CEO, Alan Greenberg said in a press release that expanding into Toronto was a no-brainer. "Toronto is booming with entertainment creation, so it was a natural fit for us to open up our first Canadian experience here."

The initial launch will feature two all-ages shows, shortly followed by a 19+ experience, which is slated to open in September.

The all-ages shows—Space: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond and Waking Wonderland—will take you through outer space via real imagery from the James Webb Telescope and an Alice in Wonderland-esque world, respectively.

The 19+ Space After Dark experience adds cocktails served by robots, live music and more to the all-ages space show.

Illuminarium has also revealed some of the experiences heading to the Distillery District in the future, including safari, dinosaur and rock 'n' roll themed shows.

There's already a waitlist open for tickets, which can be found at Illuminarium’s official website.

Lead photo by

Illuminarium
