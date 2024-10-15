Telus launches new high speed internet option in Ontario

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus is expanding its PureFibre home internet in Ontario and Quebec.

Some Reddit users spotted PureFibre in Ontario on Telus' website, which touts the use of fibre technology and the benefits of Telus' fibre internet.

Notably, the website offers the opportunity to be "one of the first" with PureFibre internet in Ontario. In the page's frequently asked questions (FAQ) section, the site notes that PureFibre is "newly expanding to many areas in Ontario / Quebec."

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Telus clarified that its PureFibre internet will be 100 percent fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and will offer download speeds up to 1.5Gbps:

"We’re excited to expand our TELUS PureFibre Internet footprint across Ontario and Quebec. TELUS PureFibre Internet customers will have access to blazing-fast download speeds of 1.5 Gbps, and a 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network, allowing them to play, stream, browse and connect seamlessly without interruption. TELUS PureFibre Internet also includes exclusive bundling options with TELUS mobility, SmartHome Security and Stream+ plans, offering customers more choice, value, and the ultimate home connectivity and entertainment experience."

When asked specifically where PureFibre was, Telus said that it's "now available in most major communities across Ontario and Quebec, and will soon expand to the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas."

It then pointed to its website for more information, though notably, the PureFibre website doesn't provide details about where PureFibre is available.

Instead, the website pushes visitors to complete a form and wait a couple of days to hear from Telus "experts."

It's not entirely clear whether Telus is building out its own infrastructure or using wholesale access to other networks.

On Reddit, some commenters claim Telus is using third-party internet access (TPIA) and reselling Bell fibre.

Telus also recently bought some independent internet service providers (ISPs) like Start.ca, which has fibre in London, Ontario. Others claim Telus is reselling Rogers internet, though Rogers' fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network is limited to some areas of Ontario and Atlantic Canada so far.

When I asked Telus about this, it said that it "work[s] closely with various network partners across Eastern Canada to bring TELUS PureFibre Internet to life."