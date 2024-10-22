Disney+ increasing prices and here's how much more Canadians have to pay

Disney+ subscriptions are about to get more expensive in Canada.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant began emailing users to notify them of incoming price hikes.

"We are updating our prices so we can keep bringing you brand new Originals, the latest block buster movies and most loved binge-worthy series," reads the email.

Disney+ has also updated the pricing on its site.

According to the streamer, the Standard plan will change from $11.99 to $12.99 a month and from $119.99 to $129.99 a year.

The Disney+ Premium plan will go from $14.99 to $15.99 a month and from $149.99 to $159.99 a year.

Both of these plans will see a monthly price hike of a dollar and a $10 increase annually.

The only price that stays the same is the $7.99 Standard with Ads plan.

The price increase will be implemented depending on your renewal date.

This comes a month after the streaming platform launched a new paid sharing option in Canada, officially blocking users from sharing their login with friends and family.

"This week, Disney+ expanded its paid sharing program to give its users ways to enjoy their Disney+ subscription along with a family member or friend through the management of devices within a household," reads a statement on the company's website in September.

According to the service, a "household" is defined as a collection of devices linked to the primary residence and its inhabitants. But what if you're outside of that household? Then, you'll have to get your own subscription.

Thankfully, you may not have to cough up for your own account with the paid sharing program. The new option will allow account holders to add someone outside their household to their subscription for an additional fee.

Disney+ isn't the only streamer that has upped its prices recently.

Music streaming service Spotify announced earlier this month that it will begin hiking prices in December.