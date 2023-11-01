Canadians can no longer share their Disney+ passwords

Canadians won't be able to share their Disney+ passwords anymore.



Following Netflix's lead, Disney's streaming platform has cracked down on account sharing in Canada.



In an email sent to subscribers on Wednesday, the streaming service updated members on its new cheaper tiers as well as its updated Subscriber Agreement.



In September, Disney+ announced pricing and policy changes would be coming to the platform as of November 1 — and they weren't kidding.



As of today (November 1), subscribers can no longer mooch accounts off family or friends, if you don't live under the same roof.



As part of the company's "New Clause 2J" policy, unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, users "may not share your subscription outside of your household." The service considers a "household" to mean the "collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein."



The move comes after Netflix officially shut down password sharing in February, which was met with anger by Canadians who cancelled their subscriptions in droves.



Disney+ has also rolled out different price tiers for Canadian subscribers, and the cheapest option will come with ads.



The new Standard with Ads plan is priced at $7.99/month and will include up to full HD 1080p video quality and two concurrent streams. Downloading is not an available option with this tier.



Its Standard plan with no ads costs $11.99 a month ($119.99 annually), and the Premium plan is priced at $14.99 monthly ($149.99 annually).



In a release, Disney+ notes, "Existing Disney+ customers will remain in their current subscription, which has been renamed 'Disney+ Premium,' or have the option to switch to the Standard with Ads plan for $7.99/month or the Standard plan for $11.99/month or $119.99/year."



Those who choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $14.99/month or $149.99/year require no further action.