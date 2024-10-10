Spotify plans are about to get even more expensive in Canada

Another year, another Spotify price hike.

Some Canadians have taken to X on Wednesday to share emails from the digital music service notifying them of price increases on Premium Family and Individual plans.

According to the screenshots, Spotify Premium Family subscription prices will change from $16.99 to $20.99 a month, plus applicable tax, starting in December.

That's a $4 increase.

Given the state of the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, the user who shared the screenshot was understandably upset.

"The price of Netflix and Spotify have literally become f**king outrageous," reads the post on X.

Are you on fucking crack



The price of Netflix and Spotify have literally become out fucking rageous pic.twitter.com/tz1UtsnyUa — White Pine Woman 🌲 (@megsandbacon2) October 8, 2024

Another Canadian listener shared a screenshot of the price hike for the Premium Individual subscription.

Starting in December, it will increase from $10.99 a month to $12.69 a month, plus taxes.

"The fact that Spotify is going up by $1.70 when it just went up by $1 LAST YEAR is f**king insane," reads the post.

the fact that spotify is going up by $1.70 when it just went up by $1 LAST YEAR is fucking insane. and its not like theyre paying their artists any more money so where tf is the money going? oh yea, right into the exec’s pockets for sure pic.twitter.com/ZPWueSm08u — idk (@kaxley) October 8, 2024

Last year, the music streamer upped its subscription prices in Canada by a dollar, making the monthly rate for the duo plan for two people $14.99, the family plan for six accounts $16.99, and the student plan $5.99.

Now, the website is listing each plan for the following prices:

Individual – $12.69

Student – $6.39

Duo – $17.89

Family – $20.99

In the email to customers, Spotify explained the reason for these bumps. The price hike is so they "can continue to innovate on our product offerings and features."

We have reached out to Spotify for comment.

The email also says customers can change or cancel their plans before the price increases.