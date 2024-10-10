Tech
Isabelle Docto
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
spotify canada price increase

Spotify plans are about to get even more expensive in Canada

Tech
Isabelle Docto
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Another year, another Spotify price hike.

Some Canadians have taken to X on Wednesday to share emails from the digital music service notifying them of price increases on Premium Family and Individual plans.

According to the screenshots, Spotify Premium Family subscription prices will change from $16.99 to $20.99 a month, plus applicable tax, starting in December.

That's a $4 increase.

Given the state of the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, the user who shared the screenshot was understandably upset.

"The price of Netflix and Spotify have literally become f**king outrageous," reads the post on X.

Another Canadian listener shared a screenshot of the price hike for the Premium Individual subscription.

Starting in December, it will increase from $10.99 a month to $12.69 a month, plus taxes.

"The fact that Spotify is going up by $1.70 when it just went up by $1 LAST YEAR is f**king insane," reads the post.

Last year, the music streamer upped its subscription prices in Canada by a dollar, making the monthly rate for the duo plan for two people $14.99, the family plan for six accounts $16.99, and the student plan $5.99.

Now, the website is listing each plan for the following prices:

  • Individual – $12.69
  • Student – $6.39
  • Duo – $17.89
  • Family – $20.99

In the email to customers, Spotify explained the reason for these bumps. The price hike is so they "can continue to innovate on our product offerings and features."

We have reached out to Spotify for comment.

The email also says customers can change or cancel their plans before the price increases.

Lead photo by

Alexanderstock23 / Shutterstock.com
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Spotify plans are about to get even more expensive in Canada

Canada to crack down on data roaming fees charged by Rogers and Bell

These are the best gaming deals in Canada for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2024

Amazon garage delivery comes to Canada but some reviews are concerning

New app shows you Toronto Police Service calls across the city in real time

Canadians will soon get more options for cheaper high-speed internet

People in Toronto are praising this new passenger-made platform that tracks the TTC

The rise of parasocial relationships