Toronto mad at Ticketmaster again after Chappelle shows sell out in seconds

Dave Chappelle's Toronto fanbase is already fuming at Ticketmaster after tickets to the comedian's surprise shows sold out almost immediately.

After the legendary — or, you could say, infamous, — comedian, known for his short-lived sketch show Chappelle's Show and numerous Netflix specials, announced five surprise shows next week at The Opera House, fans were poised and ready to attack in time for the 10 a.m. ticket drop.

Well the onsale for the Dave Chappelle intimate Toronto shows was a total sh1tshow. There are no shortcuts to getting tickets anymore. 5 shows all gone instantaneously. Lame. — Year Zero (@Z3RO_Y34R) May 10, 2024

Womp womp. In a matter of seconds, tickets to all five of Chappelle's upcoming Toronto shows were completely snatched up, leaving plenty of fans disappointed.

Did the Chappelle tickets sell out already??!?!!?! pic.twitter.com/H37HN6Iw1v — Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) May 10, 2024

While the venue's 950-person capacity guarentees an intimate show, it also meant that tickets to the shows were incredibly limited — with only a total of 4750 tickets available across five separate shows.

these chappelle tix are impossible lol opera house capacity is 950 pic.twitter.com/vSBRet3jjv — John Daily (@ProllyJohnny) May 10, 2024

It looks like the city has a chronic case of Chappelle-fever, as this isn't the first time the comedian's Toronto shows sold out in a flash.

Back in 2021, the comedian managed to sell out Scotiabank Arena completely within a matter of seconds.

On the bright side, maybe the tidal wave of support for Chappelle from his Toronto fans will spur the comedian to extend his stay in the city and announce new shows.

If not, don't worry; there are plenty of other spots where you can catch incredible comedy in Toronto.