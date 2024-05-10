Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Chappelle Toronto

Toronto mad at Ticketmaster again after Chappelle shows sell out in seconds

Dave Chappelle's Toronto fanbase is already fuming at Ticketmaster after tickets to the comedian's surprise shows sold out almost immediately.

After the legendary — or, you could say, infamous, — comedian, known for his short-lived sketch show Chappelle's Show and numerous Netflix specials, announced five surprise shows next week at The Opera House, fans were poised and ready to attack in time for the 10 a.m. ticket drop.

Womp womp. In a matter of seconds, tickets to all five of Chappelle's upcoming Toronto shows were completely snatched up, leaving plenty of fans disappointed.

While the venue's 950-person capacity guarentees an intimate show, it also meant that tickets to the shows were incredibly limited — with only a total of 4750 tickets available across five separate shows.

It looks like the city has a chronic case of Chappelle-fever, as this isn't the first time the comedian's Toronto shows sold out in a flash.

Back in 2021, the comedian managed to sell out Scotiabank Arena completely within a matter of seconds.

On the bright side, maybe the tidal wave of support for Chappelle from his Toronto fans will spur the comedian to extend his stay in the city and announce new shows.

If not, don't worry; there are plenty of other spots where you can catch incredible comedy in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
