TTC to shut down portions of two busiest subway lines for this entire weekend

Subway passengers will have to contend with full-weekend disruptions on portions of the TTC's two busiest subway routes.

A three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 will shutter for the weekend of Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, while trains will skip a station on Line 2 for the duration of what is already shaping up to be a hot and rainy weekend.

The TTC has announced that subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair and College stations will be suspended due to planned station improvements and track work carried out as part of the transit agency's state-of-good-repair program.

During the closure, the six-station gap in service will be covered by Line 1 shuttle buses, which will pick up and drop off passengers outside of stations.

Subway service will resume Monday, June 24, at 6 a.m.

However, the Line 1 outage won't be the only major frustration for commuters this weekend, as the TTC has announced that trains will also be skipping Pape Station on the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth for the entire weekend.

According to the TTC, trains will not stop at the station due to ongoing Ontario Line construction, claiming that the closure is required due to Metrolinx crews working in proximity to the station platform.

While trains will zip through the stations, passengers can still access the station for Presto fares and connections with surface routes.

The TTC has posted instructions for commuters seeking to bypass this outage.