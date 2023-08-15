Chaos unfolds for group trapped in elevator of Toronto's sketchiest condo complex

A group trapped in a stalled elevator for approximately 90 minutes in Toronto's notoriously sketchy Ice Condos complex alleges that building staff refused to call 9-1-1 despite one of the trapped occupants experiencing a state of medical or mental distress.

TikTok user furqanparekh0 posted a detailed video account of the ordeal, showing a fellow elevator passenger pleading with the complex's front desk to call emergency services to extricate them from the elevator, citing a third passenger in distress.

In one of the clips, a man in a blue Nike t-shirt sits on the floor, speaking with the complex's concierge via the elevator's emergency phone.

The concierge can be heard explaining to the trapped passengers that "the procedure is for the security on-site to do that, but I've let them know how you're feeling. I've also let them know about the ETA and they did tell me that there is no ETA at the moment."

Nike shirt guy once again pleads for the concierge to call 9-1-1 over the deteriorating condition of a fellow female passenger seen wearing orange, who responds by explaining that even if emergency services responded, they would still require the building's technicians to access the elevator.

The man then claimed that the building staff was reluctant to call emergency services over unspecified costs, and once again pleaded for a 9-1-1 call, stating that the woman in orange was about to pass out.

In a second clip, the woman can be seen lying on the floor of the elevator, having apparently lost consciousness as fellow trapped passengers attend to her.

A third clip (it is unclear whether this video was captured before or after the woman lost consciousness) shows the trapped occupants once again begging with building staff for urgent assistance.

The City of Toronto's website includes a list of fees for emergency services, however, none of the rescue costs come anywhere close to the $10k figure cited by the man in the Nike shirt.

A comment on one of the clips does offer some insight into the costs that the Nike shirt dude might be referencing, stating, "As a former building manager I can tell you they don't want the fire department there because they will get you out at the expense of the elevator."

This elevator mishap is just the latest in a seemingly unending series of unfortunate events to occur at the two-tower condo complex-turned-ghost-hotel at York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

For a quick recap of just how brutal it is to live at Ice Condos, the complex has been the site of multiple shootings, a Shining-style elevator full of blood that wasn't cleaned for days, balcony fires, and countless rental scams.