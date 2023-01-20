Woman sexually assaulted in TTC station bathroom is just the latest subway crime

Yet another shocking crime has been reported in a TTC station, with Toronto Police seeking a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation following an incident at Kennedy Subway Station.

Officers from 41 Division responded to a report of sexual assault on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:25 a.m.

It is alleged that a victim was followed into the station's bathroom and sexually assaulted by a man, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as 30-40 years old, and standing 5'4" with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a blue "varsity" style jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes, which can be seen in security camera stills captured close to the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged assailant or can provide any other information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto's public transit system is often placed among the safest networks in the Western Hemisphere in conversation, but there's no doubt that the TTC's reputation as The Better Way is fading as high-profile crimes sweep across the rail and surface network.

It has been an especially rough few months of crime on TTC property.

In December, a group of 8-10 teenage girls randomly assaulted several people in a string of attacks across Line 1 subway stations, which were not the only completely random and unprovoked subway attacks in the final month of 2022.

Another six were injured in a seemingly random attack on a subway train, a scene that left seats and floors spattered in blood.

January hasn't been a whole lot better, as the year kicked off with a man pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station during rush hour, and a fight where riders intervened in the absence of security or law enforcement.

One of the most recent TTC incidents was, unfortunately, quite similar to the one being reported today, when a man was accused of stalking women near Victoria Park Station.

All of this criminal activity has riders feeling a bit less comfortable on their daily commutes, never too sure whether their rides to and from destinations will be a sidenote in the next terrifying report from the TTC.