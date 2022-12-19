Aftermath of latest violent TTC subway attack captured on video

At least four people are being treated for injuries following a bloody Monday morning attack on a Toronto subway train— the latest in a disturbing string of violent, usually random assaults upon unsuspecting TTC passengers.

Toronto Police say that a female suspect "assaulted numerous people" aboard a train on the TTC's busy Line 1 just before 9:30 a.m. this morning near St. Clair Subway Station.

An off-duty police officer was able to detain the woman until additional cops arrived, as shown in video footage from the scene that is now circulating on Twitter.

A Twitter user with the handle @juampanunezz published the video in question around 9:40 a.m. — roughly 40 minutes before the Toronto Police Service announced news of the attack.

Police have yet to provide additional information regarding the suspect's motives, the attack weapon, the nature of injuries sustained by victims or where the suspect is now, but two witnesses told CTV News that they saw the suspect assault at least one person with a bottle.

"I moved to Toronto 11 years ago. I had never once had an issue of physical assault on the subway until 2020," wrote one Twitter user in response to the original police update.

"Since then, I have been physically attacked 5 times — twice resulting in police officers being called to the scene. The TTC needs security permanently riding the train."

how many more victims are these criminals going to attack? after the last incident when that poor woman died at the subway station,now its like a daily ritual to these f$%^ losers!! more security is needed in order to protect citizens and public transport drivers!end the violence — Sabrina Hewick (@SabrinaHewick) December 19, 2022

This is only one of the assaults or attempted public transit assaults reported by police in recent weeks, and a drop in the bucket compared to all of those reported over the past year.

Between all of the various people being stabbed, shot, pushed onto the subway tracks and even set ablaze on TTC property in 2022, some Torontonians are growing leery of public transit.

Another random, violent attack caught on camera aboard a MiWay bus in Mississauga late last month did little to help soothe their nerves, and a fatal double-stabbing two weeks ago is being held up by many as another example of Toronto becoming a crime-ridden Gotham.

The Toronto Police Service's public safety data portal shows that major crimes are up about 17 per cent overall to date in 2022 compared to all of 2021. Auto thefts and robberies, up 44.2 per cent and 28.5 per cent account for much of the uptick, but every category except for homicide has risen.

With 20,618 assaults recorded so far this year as of Dec. 20, Toronto has seen about 10 per cent more violent attacks in 2022 than it did during all of 2021.