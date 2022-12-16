City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Another man just randomly attacked passengers on the TTC subway

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
A man is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly attacking two passengers in a series of random and unprovoked incidents on the TTC this week. 

The Toronto police provided a news release today, asking for the public's assistance in locating the man wanted in the investigation. 

It is alleged that on Dec. 15 at 10 p.m., a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station. The man then approached and began attacking a male passenger with punches, unprovoked. 

Just an hour later at 11 p.m., the same man was on the subway again at Kennedy Station. The man approached and began attacking a female passenger by shaking her, unprovoked, once again. 

The man then robbed the woman of her headphones and threatened her. 

Police have identified the man as Brandonn Selvilla-Zelaya, 25, of Toronto. He is wanted for Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Uttering Threat. 

He is described as five-foot-seven with a tattoo on his neck, and was seen wearing light blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark grey hoodie. 

This random incident follows a number of recent violent and unprovoked attacks on the TTC. Just last week, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death at High Park Station. A 52-year-old man has since been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder. 

The TTC listed several features and programs in place to deter and address these incidents in a statement last week. Some measures include: increased police presence, cameras and emergency alarms in all stations, the SafeTTC app, and two-way communications systems on platforms. 

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service
