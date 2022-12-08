Stabbing at High Park Station in Toronto leaves one woman dead and another in hospital

One man is in police custody after two women were stabbed at High Park Station this afternoon.

Toronto Police say they received multiple reports of a man who assaulted several people and was being "aggressive."

The reports also stated that the man possibly stabbed two people on the TTC station's eastbound platform just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, two adult women with stab wounds were located. Toronto Police say officers took one man in custody.

Parademics say the two victims were rushed to the hospital, with one in life-threatening condition who was later pronounced dead and the other in serious, not life-threatening condition.

The TTC promptly halted service on Line 2 between Keele and Jane stations, with shuttle buses running between the two stops. They later released a statement.

The #TTC's statement on police investigation at High Park Station. pic.twitter.com/iLkur2D1qX — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) December 8, 2022

Shuttle buses are not stopping at High Park station and being redirected to Keele as police continue to investigate the scene.