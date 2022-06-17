Half-naked Toronto man sets random woman on fire at TTC bus station

A woman who appears to be in her 20s has been rushed to hospital with "life-altering inuries" from the TTC's Kipling Station after being set on fire Friday afternoon by an unknown man described as "Asian" and "topless."

Toronto Police say that they first recieved reports of "unknown trouble" in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Avenue West around 12:23 p.m. this afternoon.

In video footage from a transit control call shared with blogTO, a female operator can be heard reporting that "there was a fire on bus number 8062" and that a female in her late 20s or early 30s was suffering from possible second-degree burns.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE

Kipling Ave + Dundas St W

- reports man assaulted a woman

- victim transported to hospital by emerg run

- male in custody#GO1149694

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2022

"She's concious and breathing," said the operator before dropping an unsettling fact: "There was a male that set a fire on the female."

The operator clarified that the woman was no longer on fire, and that she was unsure if the assailant was still inside the station, but reiterated that "there was a male that set a fire to the female."

When asked about whether or not the man had any weapons, the woman replied: "We're not sure what he has."

Here's a recording of the transit control call from today's assault incident on the TTC - 📹 Rocco Signorale @imthedarkknight #Toronto #TTC pic.twitter.com/jal3cfrWBn — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2022

The Toronto Police Service confirmed to blogTO on Friday afternoon that a man had "reportedly poured a liquid substance on a female" and then "ignited the liquid substance."

"The victim was assisted by Toronto Fire, Toronto Police, Toronto Transit Constables and passerby," said police. "The victim was transported to hospital by emergency run."

The man who is believed to have assaulted the woman was arrested. Service on the TTC's Line 2 was suspended between Kipling and Islington around 12:30 p.m. and has yet to resume heading into rush hour.

#BREAKING Toronto Police say an assault in the bus bays at Kipling Station, in which a man set a woman on fire, was a random attack. EMS says she suffered life-threatening and life-altering injuries. @CityNewsTO and https://t.co/sqfQADm8iA pic.twitter.com/qV2l7PzTH9 — Mark Douglas (@DouglasCityNews) June 17, 2022

Officials confirmed late Friday that the man and women did not know each other and that the assault was random. It is not yet clear why the man set the woman on fire.

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents taking place at or around TTC stations this year — a wave of crime that city officials are blaming, in part, on "mental health and addiction concerns."

While assaults on the TTC are relatively uncommon, compared to how many hundreds of millions of people ride the red rocket each year without incident, several high-profile, random attacks (including stabbings, shootings and shovings) have put Toronto residents on high alert.