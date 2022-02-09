TTC employee stabbed ahead of morning rush hour resulting in major delays

A TTC employee was stabbed at Dupont Station just before the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to Toronto police, resulting in the ongoing disruption of train service on the city's busiest subway line.

First responders were called to Dupont and Spadina just before 6:15 a.m. this morning for reports of a stabbing. Police say that a TTC operator was stabbed at the station by a suspect who immediately fled the scene.

The operator, believed to be a male in his 40s, was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to his back. While it was initially reported that his injuries were life-threatening, police announced in an update just before 8:30 a.m. that "his injuries appear to be non life-threatening."

The suspect is described as a male with dark skin and a beard, approximately 30 years old, wearing a black do-rag, black jacket, red hoody, black jeans and backpack.

"Our thoughts are with a TTC employee who was attacked this morning. En route to hospital," said Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green shortly after 7 a.m.

"No further details as police continue to investigate, but employee was not operating the train at the time. Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating."

Trains were halted immediately at Dupont Station, but service has since been suspended on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Spadina stations for the police investigation.

"Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at Dupont due to a security incident. Shuttle buses ordered and will operate between St Clair West and St George Stations," announced the TTC just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"No service between St Clair West and Spadina due to a security incident," reads an update posted shortly before 7 a.m. "Shuttle buses ordered and will operate."