Terrifying video shows the moment a woman was pushed onto TTC subway tracks

Subway riders can breathe easy now that an arrest has been made in a horrifying subway-pushing incident at Bloor-Yonge subway station on Sunday evening, but a video of the incident obtained by blogTO is a stark reminder that commuters should always keep their guards up.

In the brief but scary clip shared with blogTO by an anonymous source with TTC connections, the incident's 39-year-old female victim can be seen walking on the platform when another woman pushes her onto the subway tracks.

The victim sustained serious injuries from the fall, and the assailant fled the scene. They were arrested the following evening at Finch GO Station and charged with attempted murder.

The following video is difficult to watch and comes with a trigger warning for anyone sensitive to violence.

The clip shows how a typical commute can turn ugly in the blink of an eye.

The assailant — since identified by Toronto Police as Edith Frayne, 45, of Toronto — wasn't even looking in the direction of the victim when, suddenly, she pivoted 180 degrees and lunged seemingly at random towards her.

Mayor John Tory spoke out against the unprovoked subway pushing, calling it "shocking" and congratulating the police on their investigation.

Frayne was held in custody and attends court Tuesday morning at College Park, while the victim is reported to have suffered a broken rib due to the fall.

