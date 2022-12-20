City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc attack monday morning

Toronto woman arrested after 6 people randomly attacked aboard TTC subway train

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 31-year-old woman from Toronto is facing multiple charges of assault and possessing a dangerous weapon after allegedly attacking six people along the TTC's busy Yonge–University line on Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service announced the arrest on Monday night, less than 24 hours after they say a woman "randomly approached and attacked six people who were on or near TTC property along the Yonge Subway line."

The attacks are said to have taken place between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 between Queen Street East and Davisville Avenue, which is a huge stretch of the city. Early reports from the scene suggested that at least one attack had taken place near St. Clair West Station.

Police say that an off-duty TPS Detective was able to detain and arrest the woman before she could flee after a sixth victim was attacked.

Amina Hassan, 31, has been charged with one count of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.

While police have not revealed the nature of the attacks or the severity of injuries sustained by any victims, multiple witnesses have stated that the woman was wielding a broken glass bottle.

"My friend was on the train. A homeless person threw a bottle, picked it up, and smashed it in a woman's face," wrote one Twitter user in response to a TTC interruption notice. "There was a lot of blood and they evacuated everyone."

Video footage from the scene shows a bloodied subway interior and what is presumed to be the off-duty cop restraining somebody on the ground.

Investigators say that there may have been more victims in the city's latest random public transit attack, and that anyone with information should contact the Toronto Police Service.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Brampton resident says he stopped breathing after $1 million lotto win

Toronto woman arrested after 6 people randomly attacked aboard TTC subway train

The TTC installed mystery poles in the middle of a sidewalk that have people confused

Stores open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto

Special weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of 'significant' winter storm

Vaughan shooting suspect Francesco Villi had some disturbing social media profiles

Bell Media exec who fired Lisa LaFlamme has been removed from CTV

Yet another part of Toronto's Union Station is now under construction